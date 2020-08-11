Rising star in Detroit departs suddenly for Silicon Valley

Stripe is maintaining a $2 billion balance sheet, more fortress-like than besieged, as so many major companies have become during the COVID-19 crisis.

Adding to Stripe’s client roster this year alone are the companies Caviar, Coupa, Just Eat, Mattel, NBC, and Paid.

Stripe’s technology has become integral to thousands of small businesses through its broad platform. In April, the company said that it had facilitated $1 billion in sales for businesses that began using Stripe since COVID-19 was detected in the U.S.

“I’m very excited to join Stripe at a pivotal time for the company,” Suryadevara said in a prepared statement. “I really enjoy leading complex, large-scale businesses and I hope to use my skills to help accelerate Stripe’s already steep growth trajectory.”

General Motors named John Stapleton, GM North America chief financial officer, as acting global chief financial officer, effective Saturday.