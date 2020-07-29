Researcher pinpoints location of Van Gogh's last painting

Van Gogh never got to further develop the painting style.

According to the museum’s version of Van Gogh’s life, after working on “Tree Roots” the artist walked into a nearby field of wheat later in the day and shot himself in the chest with a pistol. He died two days later on July 29, 1890, aged 37. Two American authors cast doubt on the theory in 2011, suggesting the artist was shot by two teenage boys.

Van der Veen believes the museum's version of events and agrees his new discovery shows that Van Gogh had his wits about him and was methodical in his thinking before he pulled the trigger to kill himself.

“So the final steps were also something he carefully thought about," he said. "So it was a lucid decision. It was not a fit of madness.”

The new discovery was made, in part, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

While stuck at home during France's two-month lockdown, Van der Veen used the extra time to organize his numerous files and documents on Van Gogh, including digitizing images such as the old postcard from Auvers-sur-Oise.

One day in late April, during a phone conversation, he saw the card on his computer screen and it suddenly struck him that he was looking at the location of “Tree Roots.” Next to the man and his bicycle, roots and trees are clearly visible.

“It was an epiphany," he said. "A revelation.”

He wasn't able to visit the site for several weeks, but had a friend in the village visit and also took a virtual trip down the lane using Google's Street View.

Villagers know the spot and the main tree root well, even giving it the name “the elephant” because of its shape, Van der Veen said.

”It was really hiding in plain sight and it was even a little bit disguised as it had taken another identity,” he added.

The researcher says that while his discovery has given art historians more to mull about Van Gogh's last working day, it also provides tourists with an extra reason to visit Auvers-sur-Oise. The French village already draws tens of thousands of visitors each year because of its links to Van Gogh, who spent his final weeks there and is buried in the village's cemetery alongside his brother, Theo.

“They travel a lot just for one reason — to walk in the footsteps of Vincent van Gogh — and now they can stand at the very place where he painted his last painting," Van der Veen said. "And that’s a very moving thing for a lot of people. So I’m very happy to be to be able to share that with all those who love Van Gogh.”

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands