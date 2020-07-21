Republicans outline trimmed-back agenda for 2020 convention

The Republican National Committee outlined the agenda for the Aug. 24-27 event. Its public components were shifted last month to Jacksonville, Florida, amid a tiff with North Carolina's Democratic governor over the state's reopening guidelines.

Trump's plans for a packed arena in Florida have been thwarted by a resurgence in virus cases, with the RNC announcing last week that only delegates to the convention — not alternates or guests — will be permitted to attend the first three nights of the four-day event.