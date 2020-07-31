Reports: Hong Kong may postpone election, citing coronavirus

The lead-up to the elections has been closely watched, after a national security law that took effect in late June stipulated that candidates who violated the law would be barred from running.

The new law is seen as Beijing’s attempt to curb dissent in the city, after months of pro-democracy and anti-government protests in Hong Kong last year.

On Thursday, 12 pro-democracy candidates including prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong were disqualified from running for not complying with the city's constitution or pledging allegiance to the local and national governments.

“Beyond any doubt, this is the most scandalous election ever in Hong Kong history,” Wong said at a news conference Friday. “I wish to emphasize that no reasonable man would think that this election ban is not politically driven.”

“Beijing has staged multiple acts to prevent the opposition bloc from taking the majority in the Hong Kong legislature,” he said.

The elections could be deferred for up to a year, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper, which cited unnamed sources.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, center, attends a press conference in Hong Kong, Friday, July 31, 2020. At least 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy nominees including prominent activist Joshua Wong were disqualified for September legislative elections, with authorities saying Thursday they failed to uphold the city's mini-constitution and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong and Beijing. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, center, attends a press conference in Hong Kong, Friday, July 31, 2020. On Thursday, 12 pro-democracy candidates including prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong were disqualified from running in the legislative elections, as they were deemed to not comply with the Basic Law or pledge allegiance to the city and Beijing.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung