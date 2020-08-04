Reporter sues Golden Globes organization over member rules

The suit says that the group's members enjoy huge perks over their colleagues who do the same but are not members, especially during Hollywood's awards season, whose early months are dominated by the Globes as the most prominent forerunner to the Academy Awards.

The suit says "studios go far out of their way to accommodate HFPA members by inviting them to attend every industry function, event, and screening, and, most importantly, making their top producers, directors, actors, and other talent available for exclusive interviews with HFPA members."

The suit says the HFPA's status as a tax-exempt California mutual benefit corporation requires it to benefit all members of the class of workers it represents.

“But it does no such thing because its members are unwilling to share the enormous economic benefits membership provides, the suit states.”

Flaa is seeking to have the California enforce the right of fair procedure it applies to a tax-exempt mutual benefit corporation like the HFPA, to have the group's bylaws declared unlawful and to recover economic damages she may have suffered by her lack of membership.

