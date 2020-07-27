Report: 2,866 COVID claims, 48 deaths among federal workers

The inspector general's audit found that as of June 16, the Division of Federal Employees' Compensation had received 2,866 COVID-19 claims, including 48 death claims, and paid out approximately $30,000 in medical benefits and compensation. It estimates that those totals will reach 6,000 claims by early August.

Individual agency reports from the three federal agencies — Defense, Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security — show the extent of infections and death among workers.

As of July 27, the Defense Department reported 5,373 virus cases among civilian employees, with 33 deaths. Veterans Affairs reports that 41 employees have died. Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Security Administration, two of the largest sub-agencies under the Department of Homeland Security umbrella, report a combined 2,905 infection cases among employees, with 14 deaths.

The government has designated occupations such as law enforcement, first responders, and front-line medical and public health personnel as inherently high-risk. Employees in those fields only have to report an infection in order to claim compensation. Federal employees in other fields are being asked to prove that they were infected in the course of their duties.