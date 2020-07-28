Renteria not cleared to join White Sox amid virus concerns

The decision by the White Sox to isolate Renteria comes amid concerns about the conronavirus spreading across the majors in the first week since the delayed season began.

Games in Miami and Philadelphia have been postponed due to an outbreak involving the Marlins, who have had at least 15 players test positive.

While the Marlins deal with the outbreak, the Phillies' home game with New York was postponed for the second straight day as a precaution because the Yankees would have been in the same clubhouse Miami used over the weekend.

The White Sox have had at least three known positive coronavirus cases. Third baseman Yoán Moncada tested positive during the team's intake process earlier this month and said he appreciated the team's efforts to thwart a possible spread.

