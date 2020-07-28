Rembrandt, Miro fetch millions at Sotheby's virtual auction

The top-selling item was Miró’s “Peinture (Femme au chapeau rouge)” (Woman in a Red Hat) from 1927, which fetched 22.3 million pounds ($28.9 million). Sotheby's said the painting, which came to auction for the first time since 1966. set the highest sale price in Europe so far this year.

The sale also includes a triptych by elusive street artist Banksy called “Mediterranean Sea View,” painted in 2017. Presented in elaborate traditional frames, it features seascapes dotted with orange life jackets and alludes to the lives lost at sea during the European immigration crisis. The paintings fetched 2.2 million pounds — almost double the top estimated price — and the proceeds are meant to raise funds for a hospital in Bethlehem.

Helena Newman, chair of Sotheby’s Europe, said the wide range of art on sale caters to “a new generation of collectors (who) show less concern with the traditional art market categories of the past.”

“With the global art world calendar having shifted, we too have seized the opportunity to do things differently,” she said.

Sotheby’s London said some two-thirds of the works on sale have never been at auction before. Of the rest, most had been off the market for two decades.

Five works sold for over $10 million. That included a bronze sculpture of a female figure by Alberto Giacometti, which fetched 10.7 million pounds ($13.8 million), doubling the estimated price.