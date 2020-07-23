Red Sox shut down Rodriguez after coronavirus setback

In his first public comments at camp, Rodriguez said Sunday that his bout with the coronavirus had left him feeling “100 years old.” It took him about 10 days before he was able to do any light throwing.

“I’ve never been that sick in my life, and I don’t want to get that sick again," he said.

For now, the No. 1 starter duties will fall to right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who will be on the mound Friday when Boston opens a four-game series at Fenway Park against Baltimore.

Though there isn’t a timeline for Rodriguez's return, Roenicke said he is confident the lefty will pitch again this season.

“Yes I am,” Roenicke said. “I think everybody is.”

