Ravens terminate contract of S Earl Thomas after fight

He also wrote, “Being sent home sucks."

Now, Thomas will have to stay at home until another team comes calling. The Dallas Cowboys are among those clubs rumored to be interested in the 31-year-old, who played nine seasons in Seattle before joining the Ravens in 2019.

His run in Seattle ended after he raised his middle finger toward Seahawks coach Pete Carroll while being carted off the field with a leg injury.

Thomas played in 15 games in his first season with Baltimore. He was selected to the Pro Bowl despite getting only two interceptions.

It's been a tumultuous year for Thomas. His wife was arrested in April after police in Texas say she pointed a loaded gun at Thomas' head after she found him in bed with another woman.

