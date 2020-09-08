Rafael Nadal to return to tennis at next week's Italian Open

In all, 19 of the top 20 men's players are entered, with only No. 4 Roger Federer missing because of injury.

Four-time champion Serena Williams headlines a women’s field that features nine of the top-10 ranked players — with top-ranked Ash Barty the only big name missing.

Barty cited potential health risks associated with COVID-19 when she announced earlier Tuesday that she would not be traveling to Europe for either the Italian or French Opens.

No fans will be permitted inside to watch matches at the Foro Italico and players will be placed inside a “bubble” similar to that at the U.S. Open. There will be frequent virus tests for players, coaches and others working at the tournament.

Players traveling from New York and other areas will not be subjected to the 14-day quarantine rule being applied to normal travelers — as long as they do not test positive for COVID-19.

Without ticket sales, prize money has been reduced by 40% from last year’s tournament.

“The economic damage to our federation is enormous,” said Angelo Binaghi, the president of the Italian Tennis Federation.

Binaghi was holding out hope until a few days ago that the regional Lazio government would allow a limited number of spectators at the tournament.

“It certainly would have made more economic sense to cancel the tournament, as many others have done,” Binaghi said.

Binaghi added that he expects the ATP Tour to approve a new tournament for Sardinia in October — only for this year.

