Rachel Maddow and Mary Trump make formidable TV combination

CBS won the week in prime time, averaging 3.2 million viewers. NBC had 3 million, ABC had 2.8 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Fox had 1.3 million, ION Television reached 1.1 million and Telemundo had 820,000.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks with an average of 2.94 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC was second with 2.03 million, CNN had 1.59 million, HGTV had 1.29 million and TLC had 1.26 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news networks with an average of 8.9 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.2 million.

For the week of July 13-19, the top 20 shows in prime time, their networks and viewership:

1. “America's Got Talent,” NBC, 7.63 million.

2. “The Rachel Maddow Show” (Thursday), MSNBC, 5.24 million.

3. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.04 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 4.96 million.

5. “FBI,” CBS, 4.42 million.

6. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.26 million.

7. “United We Fall,” ABC, 4.24 million.

8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 4.08 million.

9. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.03 million.

10. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 4 million.

11. “Hannity” (Monday), Fox News, 3.99 million.

12. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 3.97 million.

13. “Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.843 million.

14. “Hannity” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.835 million.

15. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), 3.81 million.

16. “World of Dance,” NBC, 3.76 million.

17. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 3.753 million.

18. “Titan Games,” NBC, 3.752 million.

19. “Hannity” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.74 million.

20. "Magnum, P.I., CBS, 3.738 million.