Quartararo wins as MotoGP resumes; Márquez crashes out

It was the first of seven races in Spain in a reduced season that was originally scheduled to start in March. The second of the 13-races on this year's calendar will also be run at Jerez next weekend.

The MotoGP season was set to start in March in Qatar but only Moto 2 and Moto 3 races took place as the coronavirus outbreak struck.

The race in Spain was held without fans and under strict health controls.

Races have been limited to a total of 1,200 people within the venue, including drivers, team members, track crew, medics and local staff. They all must adhere to strict social distancing rules and wear face masks whenever possible.

Everyone attending must pass a COVID-19 virus test five days before each event and remain in self-isolation until the race. Random tests may also be carried out at the circuit.

Teams will be kept separate in small groups to reduce the risk of contagion.

Suzuki rider Alex Rins did not race after fracturing his shoulder in a crash in qualifying.

