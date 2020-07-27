Qatar interested in bidding for 2032 Olympics, Paralympics

An interest in bidding for the Olympics comes as Qatar continues to face corruption allegations over how it won the rights to host the World Cup in a FIFA vote in December 2010.

In April, American prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid to FIFA executive committee members to gain their votes.

An earlier FIFA investigation found some of Qatar’s conduct “may not have met the standards” required by FIFA but concluded there was no “evidence of any improper activity by the bid team.” Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

FIFA had to move the World Cup from its usual June-July slot to November-December 2022 due to the desert country’s fierce summer heat.

While the Summer Olympics is typically held in July and August, Qatar did stage the world track and field championships last year across September and October at an outdoor stadium using air conditioning.

The next Summer Olympics are the rescheduled Tokyo Games in 2021, followed by Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.

