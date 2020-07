Putin attends keel-laying of new warships in annexed Crimea

Putin said that the navy has commissioned 200 new ships over the past eight years, adding that the modernization will continue.

Seeking to demonstrate its global reach, the Russian navy has increasingly often sent its ships to various parts of the world.

Putin said that the navy currently has 60 vessels on patrol missions.

“We will maintain efforts to develop a modern navy and will build ships armed with new weapons,” he said.

Russian officials noted that the new frigates and nuclear submarines that were laid Monday will be armed with hypersonic weapons.

The military has said that the new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles capable of striking targets 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) away, traveling at 9 times the speed of sound, have undergone successful tests and will equip future navy ships.

Missile ships Tsyklon and Askold are seen at the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, Crimea, Monday, July 20, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Druzhinin Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, arrives to meet with workers at the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, Crimea, Monday, July 20, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday supported postponing The Immortal Regiment, a mass procession that was supposed to mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Druzhinin Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to workers at the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch, Crimea, Monday, July 20, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Druzhinin Credit: Alexei Druzhinin