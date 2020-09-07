Priest named to be bishop by pope resigns after abuse probe

The Vatican announced without giving details on Monday that Francis had accepted the resignation of the Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy, who was named by the pope in June to head the Duluth diocese. Mulloy was supposed to be elevated to bishop’s rank in an Oct. 1 ceremony in Duluth.

At the time of his appointment, Mulloy was serving as diocesan administrator in the Rapid City, South Dakota, diocese, which said it received the allegation last month.