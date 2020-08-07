President's virus swagger fuels anger ahead of Belarus vote

Milya's grandfather died of coronavirus-induced pneumonia at a hospital in March, after a week on a ventilator.

“On the day they called me from intensive care to say that my granddad has died of confirmed COVID-19, I switched on the TV and saw the president saying that no one has died of the virus in Belarus,” Milya told The Associated Press.

It wasn't until April that the government reported the country's first COVID-19 deaths.

Milya and her family were all infected, and couldn't attend the funeral. Her 46-year-old father spent a month on a ventilator and barely survived, and her mother-in-law has remained in intensive care since April.

“The government was refusing to recognize the virus' existence or provide assistance, wasting time,” she said.

She said when her father was hospitalized, no one bothered to test him for COVID-19. Only after a week did authorities do a CT scan and put him on a ventilator for 31 days.

As the pandemic engulfed the world, Lukashenko ignored the World Health Organization's call for a lockdown.

Instead, the 65-year-old former state farm director advised Belarusians to “kill the virus with vodka,” go to saunas and work in the fields to avoid infection. “Tractors will cure everybody!” he proclaimed.

Lukashenko has refused to impose any restrictions, making Belarus the only country in Europe to keep holding professional soccer games with fans in the stands while the outbreak was in full swing. Religious services and other mass gatherings continued unimpeded, and a massive military parade was held in May to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II.

Last month, Lukashenko abruptly announced that he got the virus himself but had no symptoms and allegedly recovered quickly thanks to doing sports. He has staunchly defended the government response, claiming that extensive testing helped prevent the uncontrolled spread of the disease and arguing that a lockdown would have been deadly for the economy.

His approach, combined with a painful economic fallout from the global pandemic, has helped swell the opposition ranks ahead of the vote.

Previously apolitical, Milya was among the tens of thousands who flocked to campaign rallies for Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old former teacher and the wife of a jailed opposition blogger who is challenging Lukashenko in Sunday's vote.

“The offer to use tractors and vodka was like spitting in people's faces,” Tsikhanouskaya told the AP in an interview. “That disrespectful, disdainful attitude ... had a strong impact at a time when people badly needed help amid the pandemic. And all they got was that boorishness.”

The country of 9.5 million has reported more than 68,500 confirmed infections and 580 deaths. Critics have accused authorities of manipulating the figures.

“No one, even the authorities themselves, trusts Belarus' official statistics," said Pavel Paleichik, an ambulance doctor from the western city of Lida who was handed a seven-day jail term and lost his job after complaining — at an opposition rally — about the lack of protective gear.

Paleichik claimed that authorities urged doctors to attribute COVID-19 deaths to other reasons.

“The situation is horrible. We lack protective gear, people have to wait for an ambulance for 3-4 hours,” Paleichik told the AP. “I didn't want to tolerate that and keep silent like others. And I faced harsh reprisals from the authorities because of that.”

While the authorities have sat back, a broad volunteer movement has spread across the country to collect money for doctors and to help expand public awareness of the pandemic.

"The outbreak has shown that the Belarusians are capable of strong solidarity,” said Andrei Tkachev, a coordinator for the BYCOVID-19 volunteer group that has collected money and protective gear for medical workers.

The volunteers have collected $350,000 for the hospitals and provided medical workers with 450,000 respirators, hazmat suits and other protective gear.

“Everybody is equal in the face of the coronavirus, we have offered protective means to the military and police as well," Tkachev said.

Authorities in Belarus have seen the volunteer movement as a challenge. Andrei Strizhak, one of the leaders of BYCOVID-19, had to flee to Ukraine with his family after receiving threats.

“The coronavirus has become an impulse that triggered massive discontent with the government, and specifically with Lukashenko,” Tkachev said. “Many people have grown tired of being afraid and keeping silent.”

Although Belarus didn't impose a lockdown, its economy has still been badly battered by the global pandemic.

Russia, which buys the bulk of Belarus' exports, is in recession, and other export markets also have shrunk. Amid economic disputes, Moscow this year withdrew a steep discount on its oil supplies, depriving Lukashenko's government of an estimated $700 million in annual revenues from exporting oil products made of cheap Russian crude.

Speaking outside the Minsk Tractor Plant where he works, 24-year-old Kirill Egotin lamented stagnant wages and mounting consumer prices.

“I have grown up under Lukashenko, but increasing poverty, stagnation and helplessness in the fight against the coronavirus have undermined trust in his government," said Egotin, who makes the equivalent of $415 a month. "Everybody has got sick of him.”

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

FILE In this file photo taken on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko talks with an employee during his visit to sewing factory Slavyanka, specializes in producing clothing for adults and children, but recently the production of personal protective equipment has been established to help protect against the coronavirus, in the town of Bobruisk, 150 km (94 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus. Last month, Lukashenko abruptly announced that he got the virus himself but had no symptoms and recovered quickly thanks to doing sports. His bravado has angered many in Belarus, and combined with a painful economic fallout from the global pandemic it helped swell the opposition ranks ahead of the vote. (Maxim Guchek/ Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Maxim Guchek Credit: Maxim Guchek

FILE In this file photo taken on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, candidate for the presidential elections greets people waving old Belarus flags during a meeting to show her support, in Brest, 326 km (203,7 miles) southwest of Minsk, Belarus. Previously apolitical, Kseniya Milya was among those who flocked to campaign rallies of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a 37-year old ex-teacher and wife of a jailed opposition blogger, who is challenging Lukashenko in Sunday's vote. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

FILE In this file pool photo taken on Saturday, May 8, 2010, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko toasts with World War II veterans during an unveiling ceremony of the monument to the cities of military glory near the Tomb of Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall on the eve of the Victory Day in Moscow, Russia. The 65-year-old former state farm director advised the Belarusians to "kill the virus with vodka," go to sauna and work in the fields to stay healthy. "Tractors will cure everybody!" he exclaimed once. (Vladimir Rodionov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Vladimir Rodionov Credit: Vladimir Rodionov

FILE In this file photo taken on Saturday, May 9, 2020, Lukashenko refused to impose any restrictions, making Belarus the only country in Europe to continue playing professional soccer games with fans in the stands while the outbreak was in full swing. Religious service and other mass gatherings went on unimpeded, and the nation had a massive military parade in May to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II. (Sergei Gapon/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Sergei Gapon Credit: Sergei Gapon

FILE In this file photo taken on Sunday, May 31, 2020, A man, wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, attends a rally to support for potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus. Lukashenko refused to impose any restrictions, making Belarus the only country in Europe to continue playing professional soccer games with fans in the stands while the outbreak was in full swing. Religious service and other mass gatherings went on unimpeded, and the nation had a massive military parade in May to mark the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Andrei Tkachev, volunteer, shows a protective gear during his interview with the Associated Press in Minsk, Belarus. Tkachev worked as a coordinator in the BYCOVID-19 volunteer group that has collected money and protective gear for medical workers. The volunteers have collected $350,000 for doctors and provided them with 450,000 respirators, hazmat suits and other protective means. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

In this photo taken on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Kirill Egotin speaks to the Associated Press outside the Minsk Tractor Plant where he works in Minsk, Belarus. "I have grown up under Lukashenko, but poverty, stagnation and helplessness in the fight against the coronavirus have undermined trust in the government. Everybody has got sick of him." (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) Credit: Mstyslav Chernov Credit: Mstyslav Chernov

FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Servicemen of Belarus Ministry of Defence wearing protective gear prepare to disinfect a local hospital in the town of Zaslavl, outside the capital Minsk, Belarus. The 9.5-million Belarus has reported more than 68,500 infections, including 580 deaths. Critics have accused the authorities of manipulating statistics to hide the real number of deaths. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Kseniya Milya, the 26-year old movie producer speaks during her interview with the Associated Press in Minsk, Belarus. When Kseniya Milya's grandfather died of coronavirus in March, the authoritarian leader of Belarusian was dismissing the pandemic as a "psychosis" and offering people to have a shot of vodka for protection. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

In this photo taken on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Belarusian healthcare workers wearing face masks and costumes to protect from coronavirus carry a patient in wheelchair outside a hospital in Minsk, Belarus. The 9.5-million Belarus has reported more than 68,500 infections, including 580 deaths, but critics have accused the authorities of manipulating statistics to hide the real number of deaths (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Employees leave the Minsk Tractor Plant after their shift in Minsk, Belarus. While Belarus didn't impose any quarantine measures or economic restrictions, its economy has been badly battered by the global pandemic. Moscow this year has also withdrawn a discount on oil supplies, which Belarus processed to export oil products, depriving Lukashenko's government of an estimated $700 million in lost annual revenues. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

FILE In this photo taken on Saturday, March 28, 2020, Gorodeya's Milan Joksimovic, right back to camera, kicks the ball during the Belarus Championship soccer match between Gorodeya and Shakhter in the town of Gorodeya, Belarus. Longtime Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko refused to impose any restrictions, making Belarus the only country in Europe to continue playing professional soccer games with fans in the stands while the outbreak was in full swing. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

In this photo taken on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Pavel Paleichik, an ambulance doctor speaks during his interview with the Associated Press in the western city of Lida, Belarus. Paleichik, was handed a 7-day jail term and lost his job after complaining at an opposition rally about lack of protective gear. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

FILE In this file photo taken on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, a serviceman of Belarus Ministry of Defence wearing protective gear disinfects a local hospital in Minsk, Belarus. The 9.5-million Belarus has reported more than 68,500 infections, including 580 deaths, but critics have accused the authorities of manipulating statistics to hide the real number of deaths. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits