Portland standoff: State asks federal agents to be reined in

During the hearing — held by videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic — the state acknowledged during the hearing that the federal agents have the right to defend the courthouse, which is federal property, but argued they had overstepped that role.

Rosenblum, the state attorney general, said she was asking the court to “declare it not acceptable for federal officers to use unconstitutional, police state-type acts to detain citizens of Oregon without cause.”

David Morrell, an attorney for the U.S. government, called the motion “extraordinary” and told the court it was based solely on “a few threadbare declarations” from witnesses and a Twitter video.

“It’s important to underscore what’s at stake here. The Hatfield courthouse did not damage itself,” he said, calling the protests “dangerous and volatile.”

It's not clear when Mosman will rule, but he challenged the state on whether it had the standing to ask for the restraining order. The judge noted that past legal decisions have required a state to establish a very high bar — “quasi-sovereign interest” — in order to successfully sue the U.S. government.

Attorneys for Oregon contended they had met that bar because the actions of the federal agents could erode Oregonians' trust in all law enforcement, including state and city officers.

But Morrell, the U.S. government attorney, disputed that, saying successful suits usually involved issues that affected many people, not “highly individual interests,” like the arrests.

The suit is one of several filed over law enforcement's response to the Portland protests. On Thursday, a judge will hear arguments in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of journalists and legal observers who say they were targeted and attacked by police while documenting demonstrations. A freelance photographer covering the protests for The Associated Press submitted an affidavit that he was beaten with batons, chemical irritants and hit with rubber bullets.

U.S. Judge Michael Simon previously ruled that journalists and legal observers are exempt from Portland police orders requiring protesters to disperse once an area has been declared an unlawful assembly. Federal lawyers say in court filings that journalists should have to leave when ordered to do so.

Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, a fence was raised around Portland's federal courthouse, at which protesters and federal agents had clashed again overnight, according to police. Protesters repeatedly tried to break into the courthouse and set fires around it, and the federal agents drove them back with tear gas and stun grenades, the police said.

Far from tamping down the unrest in Portland, the presence of federal agents has recently energized the nightly protests.

More broadly, the use of federal agents against the wishes of state and local officials — and the threat that it might be done elsewhere — was deepening the country's already considerable political divides and potentially setting up a constitutional crisis months ahead of the presidential election. The standoff could escalate if Trump sends federal agents elsewhere, as he says he plans to do, including to Chicago.

“The president and his administration continually attack local leadership and amplify false and divisive rhetoric purely for campaign fodder,” the mayors of Chicago, Portland and 13 other Democrat-led cities wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

On a conference call Wednesday that addressed the situation in Portland, Jo Ann Hardesty, who is a prominent member of the city council, said law enforcement officers, not demonstrators, are out of control.

"This is about your constitutional right to demand changes from your government,’’ Hardesty said.

Federal authorities have defended their response, saying officials in Oregon had been unwilling to work with them to stop the vandalism against the the U.S. courthouse and violence against federal officers.

Wolf told a news conference Tuesday in Washington that agents have been assaulted with lasers, bats, fireworks, bottles and other weapons. While he said federal agencies have made 43 arrests since July 4, he disputed that they were done by unidentified agents, noting that they have the word “police” on their uniforms.

Among the protesters this week was Maureen Healy, who joined a march Monday as demonstrators sang songs, chanted the names of Black lives lost and held moments of silence.

Just after midnight, she saw a line of authorities wearing camouflage and dark outfits emerge and advance on the crowd. The crowd retreated, and Healy said she heard bangs, saw smoke and was struck by a projectile as she turned away. She went to the hospital with a black eye, cut to her face and a possible concussion.

“This is my home. I was protesting peacefully so why did federal troops shoot me in the head?” asked Healy, 52, who is the chair of the History Department at Lewis & Clark College.

Associated Press writers Sara Cline in Salem, Oregon, and Colleen Long and Ben Fox in Washington contributed to this report.

