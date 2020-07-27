X

Portland police: Rifle magazines, Molotov cocktails found

This photo posted Sunday, July 26, 2020, by the Portland Police Department on their Twitter page shows items the police say were loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails found at a park in Portland, Oregon. A bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails was found at Lownsdale Square Park near where protests have erupted for two months in Portland, following the death of George Floyd, police said. The photo of the items was shared in a tweet from police late Sunday saying someone pointed out the bag to officers at park late Sunday. No further information was immediately released.(Portland Police Department via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

By ARON RANEN, Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — A bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails was found at a park near where protests have erupted for two months in Portland, Oregon, following the death of George Floyd, police said.

A photo of the items was shared in a tweet from police late Sunday saying someone pointed out the bag to officers at Lownsdale Square Park late Sunday. No further information was immediately released.

The discovery came just hours after two people were arrested following reports that a shot was fired in the same park. Officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. A person believed to be the gunshot victim arrived later at a hospital via a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

It wasn't clear if the incident or the bag that was found were connected to the demonstrations.

Portland has seen protests nightly since Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May. President Donald Trump said he sent federal agents to Portland to halt the unrest but state and local officials said they are making the situation worse.

Authorities declared a riot early Sunday morning. Protesters breached a fence surrounding the city's federal courthouse building where U.S. agents have been stationed. Protesters remained in the streets past 2:30 a.m., forming lines across intersections and holding makeshift shields, as police patrolled and closed blocks abutting the area. Portland police say they arrested six people.

In the hours leading up to the riot declaration, thousands of people marched through parts of the city. Protesters paused outside a downtown hotel, where federal agents are staying, chanting “Feds go home” and yelling the names of Black people killed by police.

During demonstrations Friday night, federal agents repeatedly fired tear gas to break up rowdy protests that continued into the early morning Saturday. Authorities say six federal officers were injured and one person was arrested.

Protests Sunday night appeared peaceful as of 11 p.m.

Federal police officers huddle in front of a crowd of demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Demonstrators gather during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Federal officers line up to deploy tear gas at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

A demonstrator wears a face mask during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

A federal officer spreads a chemical irritant at a group of demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

A demonstrator lays down in front of federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Demonstrators walk away from tear gas deployed by federal officers during a Black Lives Matter protest Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Demonstrators shield themselves behind a toppled fence as federal officers deploy tear gas during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

