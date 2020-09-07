Portland, Oregon, protesters light fire near police precinct

Since Multnomah County has a burn ban in effect due to extremely dry conditions, firefighters came in to extinguish the blaze.

Demonstrators moved to another side of the building and blocked some streets until dispersed by police. Most protesters were gone by about 1 a.m. Monday.

“Officers discovered one arrestee was in possession of a glass jar filled with flammable liquid,” police said. “Another had a bottle containing an accelerant and a slugging weapon known as a slung shot. Still another had an electronic control weapon (“stun gun”) and a baton. Two arrestees had ballistic vests, including one, marked with the word “press,” with rifle plates.”

Most of those arrested were from Portland. Others were from San Francisco; Sacramento, California; Mesa, Arizona; and two from Vancouver, Washington.

Charges included interfering with an officer, resisting arrest, reckless burning and possession of a destructive device.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches.

Molotov cocktails thrown in the street during a march sparked a large fire and prompted police to declare a riot. Police confirmed that tear gas was deployed to defend themselves and said 59 people were arrested, ranging in age from 15 to 50.

Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A protester screams at police as they attempt to take control of the streets with Portland protests reaching 100 consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

Police detain a man during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The demonstrations began over the killing of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger