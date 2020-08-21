Portland clashes rage again outside US immigration building

Two law enforcement officers, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the matter, said the threat warned of the intent to use a car bomb to target federal property. It wasn’t clear if the threat was related to the protests.

Violent demonstrations have happened in Oregon's largest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Thursday police released information that showed during more than 80 nights of protests in Portland authorities declared riots more than 17 times and arrested more than 500 people.

The riot declarations allow police to use tear gas, flash bang grenades and other non-lethal weapons to try to break up crowds.

Portland police define riots as events “when six or more persons engage in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm, excluding persons who are engaged in passive resistance,” The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Protesters march from Kenton Park to the Portland Police Association in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Portland police say people in a group of about 100 late Thursday and early Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them. (Mark Graves /The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves

Police confront protesters outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Portland police say people in a group of about 100 late Thursday and early Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them. (Mark Graves /The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office inPortland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Portland police say people in a group of about 100 late Thursday and early Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them. (Mark Graves /The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves

Protesters confront federal officers outside of the ICE building in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Protesters in Portland have clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration that targeted a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Sean Meagehr/The Oregonian Credit: Sean Meagehr/The Oregonian

A protester jumps over a fire on his skateboard on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Protesters in Portland have clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration that targeted a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Sean Meagehr Credit: Sean Meagehr

Police confront protesters outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Portland police say people in a group of about 100 late Thursday and early Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them.(Mark Graves /The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves

Protesters start a fire during in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Protesters in Portland have clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration that targeted a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Sean Meagehr/The Oregonian Credit: Sean Meagehr/The Oregonian

Protesters march from Kenton Park to the Portland Police Association in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The event was peaceful and law enforcement did not intervene. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves