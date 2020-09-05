Pope set to make first trip since pandemic to saint's town

“Brothers all,” is a saying of St. Francis that the pope has cited in the past.

Francis has repeatedly stressed how the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically revealed how fragile existence can be and how vitally important it is for people to unite in helping each other, with special attention to the poor.

Francis' last trip away from Rome was to the southern Italian city of Bari, in late February of this year, just as the COVID-19 outbreak was erupting in northern Italy.

A couple of weeks later, the Italian government banned travel between regions and even towns until late spring, when the spread of the coronavirus in the country began to slow.

This year seems set to become the first year in decades that a pope hasn't made a pilgrimage abroad.

Francis will celebrate Mass near St. Francis' tomb, which is under the lower level of the Basilica of St. Francis. The next day, Oct. 4, the church celebrates the saint's annual feast day.

“It is with great joy and in prayer that we welcome and await the private visit of Pope Francis,” said the Rev. Mauro Gambetti, an official of the Franciscan Sacred Convent in Assisi. The one-day trip will “highlight the importance of and the need for brotherhood," he said in a statement.

Francis issued his last encyclical, “Praised Be,” 2015. In the landmark document, Francis exhorted people to work together worldwide on healing and protecting the natural environment.