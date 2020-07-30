Pompeo says threats to US in Afghanistan raised with Russia

Pompeo would not say whether he had specifically raised allegations that Russia was paying bounties to Taliban fighters to kill American troops in Afghanistan, but said the discussions involved all manner of threats. Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that threats from Russia against Americans in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Ukraine and elsewhere had been covered.

Pompeo’s comments came a day after President Donald Trump told an interviewer he had not raised the bounty allegations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Among the Russian officials, Pompeo said he has discussed threats generally with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as has the U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan.