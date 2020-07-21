Pompeo praises UK on Huawei, urges coalition against China

He said the U.S. hopes like-minded nations can build a “coalition” with a joint understanding of the threat of China, including its ambitions in the South China Sea.

“We want every nation to work together to push back against the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts in every dimension that I have described,” he said.

The talks came just hours after Britain joined the U.S., Australia and Canada in suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. It also blocked arms sales to the former British territory — angering Beijing — after China imposed a tough new national security law that critics say delivers a fatal blow to the liberties and rule of law promised to the city when it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Last week Britain's government drew more ire from Beijing when it U-turned on an earlier decision to allow Huawei a limited role in the country's superfast 5G network. The U.S. has lobbied its allies to shun Huawei because it says the Chinese government could use the company’s technology to spy on Western nations. Huawei denies the allegations and argues that U.S. protectionism is behind the move.

A Downing Street spokesman said Johnson, Pompeo and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab “discussed the importance of Five Eyes countries taking an ambitious approach to working together on the technologies of the future.”

He was referring to the intelligence alliance between the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand

China’s ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiaoming, warned on Twitter that the U.K. should “bear the consequences of damaging bilateral relations.”

Pompeo described his talks in London as being “constructive″ and ranging "from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a U.S.-U.K. free trade agreement.''

Pompeo also met with senior members of Johnson’s Conservative Party who led the blockage of Huawei from Britain's infrastructure.

The U.K. has already accused the Beijing government of violating the Sino-British Joint Declaration under which Hong Kong was returned to China, and announced it would open a special route to citizenship for up to 3 million eligible residents of the territory.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, welcomes the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo to Downing Street, London, Tuesday July 21, 2020, ahead of a private meeting. Pompeo is to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Domnic Raab just hours after Britain suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and blocked arms sales to the former British territory after China imposed a tough new national security law. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP) Credit: Hannah McKay Credit: Hannah McKay

