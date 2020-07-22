Pompeo meeting Danish leaders, likely to discuss pipeline

Pompeo was due to meet Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod. He also is set to participate in a meeting with political leaders from Greenland and the Faeroe Islands, which are semi-autonomous Danish territories.

One topic of the talks was likely to be the construction of the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Last week, the Trump administration warned companies involved in the project they will be subject to U.S. penalties unless they halt their work.