X

Pompeo, in Denmark, says US will assert greater Arctic role

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, right and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, right and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Thibault Savary

Credit: Thibault Savary

National & World News | Updated 31 minutes ago
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region.

On a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the re-opening of the U.S. consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new cooperation agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic, that will involve sustainable fisheries and enhanced commercial engagement.

"It’s a new day for the United States in Greenland,” Pompeo told reporters at a joint news conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod. The U.S. consulate in Nuuk re-opened in June after a decades-long hiatus in a move that attracted attention because of President Donald Trump's interest in purchasing Greenland that surfaced last year.

Kofod said the idea of the U.S. buying Greenland, which was roundly rejected and ridiculed by both Greenlandic and Danish officials, was not raised in the talks. “That discussion was dealt with last year, it was not on the table,” he said.

In his talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as well as the leaders of Greenland and the Faroe Islands, Pompeo said he had stressed the importance of energy independence, particularly from Russia.

The Trump administration is vehemently opposed to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and last week warned companies involved in the project they will be subject to U.S. penalties unless they halt their work.

Denmark's environmental agency, which had been holding up construction of the last portion of the pipeline, dropped its opposition in October, prompting the U.S. to step up its actions to halt it.

The 1,200-kilometer (750-mile) pipeline is opposed by the U.S. and eastern European countries because they say it will increase Europe’s dependence on Russia for energy.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, right and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, right and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Thibault Savary

Credit: Thibault Savary

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, right and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, right and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Thibault Savary

Credit: Thibault Savary

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, right and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, right and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo give a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Thibault Savary

Credit: Thibault Savary

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofo, greets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo foreground right, upon his arrival to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofo, greets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo foreground right, upon his arrival to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Thibault Savary

Credit: Thibault Savary

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofo, centre left, greets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, upon his arrival to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofo, centre left, greets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, upon his arrival to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Thibault Savary/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Thibault Savary

Credit: Thibault Savary

From left, Greenland's Naalakkersuisoq for Foreign Affairs, Steen Lynge, Faroe Islands' national board member for foreign affairs, Jenis av Rana, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo enter the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
From left, Greenland's Naalakkersuisoq for Foreign Affairs, Steen Lynge, Faroe Islands' national board member for foreign affairs, Jenis av Rana, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo enter the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Pompeo arrived in Denmark on Wednesday for meetings with the country's leaders that are likely to address the construction of a disputed gas pipeline which Washington opposes. (Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Niels Christian Vilmann

Credit: Niels Christian Vilmann

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the gardens of Marienborg Castle, the Prime Minister's Residence in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday July 22, 2020. (Thibault Savary / Pool via AP)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the gardens of Marienborg Castle, the Prime Minister's Residence in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday July 22, 2020. (Thibault Savary / Pool via AP)

Credit: Thibault Savary

Credit: Thibault Savary

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.