Pompeo, in Denmark, says US will assert greater Arctic role

On a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the re-opening of the U.S. consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new cooperation agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic, that will involve sustainable fisheries and enhanced commercial engagement.

"It’s a new day for the United States in Greenland,” Pompeo told reporters at a joint news conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod. The U.S. consulate in Nuuk re-opened in June after a decades-long hiatus in a move that attracted attention because of President Donald Trump's interest in purchasing Greenland that surfaced last year.