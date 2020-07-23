Pompeo: 1940 Soviet occupation of Baltics 'a criminal act'

“All through the Soviet occupation, the flags of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania flew at State Department headquarters in Washington, D.C. America still holds true to the principles of sovereignty articulated in the Welles Declaration,” Pompeo said in his video message.

The document holds utmost importance to the governments in Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius — the respective capitals of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — as the three nations remained occupied for nearly 50 years until independence in 1991 amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.

All three Baltic states are now NATO and European Union members.

In a separate joint statement, Pompeo, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius condemned Moscow’s actions “to rewrite history in order to justify the 1940 occupation and annexation of the Baltic states by the Soviet Union.”

The Soviet occupation of the Baltic nations took place in 1940-1941 and 1944-1991. From 1941-44 the three countries were occupied by Nazi Germany.

The street where the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia, is currently located is named after Sumner Welles, who was an influential Foreign Service diplomat and major foreign policy adviser to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.