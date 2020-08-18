Polish health minister, key official in virus fight, resigns

Szumowski has denied any wrongdoing and Tuesday said that his resignation is something he has planned for some time and had nothing to do with the allegations.

In announcing his resignation, he said that his work helped “to prevent tens of thousands of deaths from coronavirus in Poland" and that the state still has resources to confront the continuing health crisis.

To date, the nation of 38 million has registered nearly 58,000 cases of COVID-19, and around 1,900 deaths, far less than many countries in Western Europe.

In recent weeks, the numbers of infections registered daily has been rising.