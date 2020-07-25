Police investigate anti-Semitic tweets by grime artist Wiley

Wiley’s manager, John Woolf, said the A-List Management group had “cut all ties” with the musician following posts on Twitter and Instagram.

“Following Wiley’s antisemitic tweets today we at @A_ListMGMT have cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism,” Woolf said on Twitter.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism accused Twitter of moving too slowly to remove offensive content. Some of the tweets remain.

Among those who objected are Labour lawmaker Jess Phillips.

“Just seen all the Wiley stuff,’’ she said “Why on earth have @Twitter left up such blatant antisemitism and hatred? It hits all the dangerous beats, Jews get things you don’t get, they are in control, they think their better... This is dangerous stuff. Surely it should come down.”