Poland's leader backs law improving animal protections

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice party, said that not all Western European ways and standards were worthy of emulation but he felt their attitudes toward better protections for animals were a positive example.

“In Poland, we often say that Poland should be like Europe. Sometimes it's a good point but sometimes it's not worth it to emulate nations west of our borders,” Kaczynski told a news conference. “(But) humanitarian standards in Poland relating to animals should be no worse, or maybe should be even even better, than in those countries.”