Placido Domingo to receive lifetime award in Austria

The famed tenor will receive the honor on Aug. 6 in Salzburg by the organization behind Austria’s Music Prize at an invitation-only ceremony. The award, chosen by a jury of journalists, recognizes Domingo, 79, as ‘’one of the best and most influential vocal actors in the world,’’ saying ‘’he has set international standards at the highest level for decades.’’

Domingo, who was treated for coronavirus in Mexico, will go on to perform this summer in Caserta, near Naples, and on Aug. 22 at the Arena di Verona in northern Italy, where he will also sing in a concert Aug. 28 and conduct on Aug. 29.