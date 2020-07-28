Picasso mural removed as Norway begins to tear down block

“It is slow, and the whole move will take a long time,” Paal Weiby of the government agency overseeing the project told NTB as the Picasso mural was removed Monday. “Hopefully everything goes as planned."

For some, the building dating to 1969 stands a painful reminder of the terror attack, when it suffered little structural damage. To others, it is a post-modernist masterpiece by Norwegian architect Erling Viksjoe. Some also say that by razing the building, officials are symbolically finishing Breivik's job.

The office block shaped like a “Y” housed the education ministry until July 2011. The adjacent H-Block, a 1958 design by Viksjoe, was home to the prime minister’s offices until Breivik blew up a van parked at its base, loaded with explosives .

The demolition had been at a standstill since 2014 due to a series of postponements, chiefly because of the protests.

The Y-block could have been repaired but the government argued that it was still vulnerable to attacks because of its location.

Breivik, who was convicted of mass murder and terrorism in 2012 and given a 21-year prison sentence, claimed to be the commander of a secret Christian military order plotting an anti-Muslim revolution in Europe.

The artwork "seagull" by artists Pablo Picasso and Carl Nesjar is removed before demolition of the Y-block in the government quarter in Oslo, Norway, Tuesday July 28, 2020. Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's first attempt at monumental concrete murals were designed for the Regjeringskvartalet buildings in central Oslo, and the designs were executed in concrete by Norwegian artist Carl Nesjar. (Annika Byrde / NTB scanpix via AP) Credit: Annika Byrde Credit: Annika Byrde

