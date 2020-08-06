Phils-Marlins set for 7 games in 5 days in new MLB schedule

The Phillies will play doubleheaders against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 20 and Sept. 18, and also added a home doubleheader against Boston for Sept. 8.

The St. Louis Cardinals, who have been out of action since July 31 because of an outbreak, have added three doubleheaders against the Brewers to a previously scheduled series to make up their three games postponed last weekend. Milwaukee will host doubleheaders Sept. 18 and 20 and will serve as the home team in the opener of a twinbill in St. Louis on Sept. 25.

The Cardinals will make up this week’s series against the Detroit Tigers with doubleheaders Aug. 13 and Sept. 10. St. Louis had been scheduled to play the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams in Iowa on Aug. 13. Those teams will play in Chicago on Aug. 14 instead.

