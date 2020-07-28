Pharrell, Beastie Boys, RZA, halftime show score Emmy nods

Reznor and Ross have both won the Oscar and Grammy. For their work on “Watchmen,” they scored a second Emmy nomination for outstanding music composition for a limited series, movie or special. In a statement, the duo thanked the Television Academy, adding: “Making Watchmen was daunting, terrifying, intimidating, ecstatic and incredibly rewarding. We emerge inspired, smarter, momentarily more confident and very proud to have been a part of it.”

Grammy-nominated Labrinth, who has produced for Beyoncé, the Weeknd and Ed Sheeran and collaborated with Sia and Diplo in the supergroup LSD, earned a second nod for outstanding music composition for a series for "Euphoria."

The Apple TV+ documentary "Beastie Boys Story" picked up five nominations, including two specific bids for band members Mike "Mike D" Diamond and Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz. They earned nominations as producers for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special and as writers for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program.

Wu-Tang Clan's RZA scored a nomination for outstanding original main title theme music for the Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," while frequent Childish Gambino collaborator Ludwig Göransson — who has won three Grammys as well as an Oscar for scoring "Black Panther" — is nominated for outstanding music composition for a series for Disney+'s "The Mandalorian."

Sheila E. and production duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis picked up nominations for outstanding music direction for their work on the TV special "Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince." The 2020 Grammy Awards earned four nominations for its direction, lighting design, sound mixing and production design.

The hit series "The Masked Singer" earned two nominations, including outstanding competition program, earning a nod for actor-rapper-TV host Nick Cannon, one of the show's executive producers. "The Voice" picked up six nominations.

Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, who composed music for the Michelle Obama documentary "Becoming," picked up a nomination for outstanding music composition for a documentary series of special.