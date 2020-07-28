Peugeot maker PSA makes profit despite pandemic sales slide

The French company, which is in the process of merging with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said its first-half profits fell to 595 million euros ($696 million) from 1.83 billion euros a year earlier as sales dropped 35%, to 25.1 billion euros.

Sales rebounded in July as showrooms reopened from the pandemic lockdown in many countries and PSA said it still expects to report a profit over the period from 2019 through 2021, with an adjusted operating margin of over 4.5%.