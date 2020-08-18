Peralta's 9th-inning single lifts D-backs past Athletics 4-3

Arizona starter Zac Gallen took a no-hitter into the sixth in his 20th career start. Austin Allen’s single with one out was Oakland’s first hit and Marcus Semien followed with an infield single, but Gallen got out of the jam by striking out Tony Kemp and Chapman.

Gallen gave up three hits — including Robbie Grossman's solo homer in the seventh. He struck out eight, walked one and left with a 3-1 lead.

Oakland entered with a big league-best 16-6 record and had won 13 of its past 15 games. The Diamondbacks had been on a roll, too, winning four straight and eight of 11 to reach .500 for the first time since opening day.

Peralta homered in the third to give the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead. He also started a rally in the sixth with a leadoff double. He scored on a fielder's choice after Kemp's throw to the plate on Eduardo Escobar's chopper was late. Carson Kelly added an RBI single to push the D-backs ahead 3-0.

Oakland's Chris Bassitt gave up three runs over 5 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking three.

Stefan Crichton (2-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Joakim Soria (1-1) gave up Ahmed's double to start the ninth.

LAUREANO SET FOR RETURN

The A’s will be eager to have CF Ramon Laureano back in the lineup Tuesday after he completed his four-game suspension by sitting out Monday’s series opener. Laureano had his penalty reduced from six games to four via appeal for his role in a benches-clearing brawl with the rival Houston Astros on Aug. 9 in Oakland.

“It’ll be nice to get him back. He’s going crazy,” manager Bob Melvin said, noting Laureano is spending way too much time in the manager’s office.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Right-handed reliever Burch Smith had an MRI on his strained right forearm that revealed no structural ligament damage, a relief to everybody given he has had a previous Tommy John surgery. Melvin said Smith won't throw for at least two weeks and isn’t sure whether he'll pitch again in the abbreviated 2020 season. ... LHP A.J. Puk, yet to pitch this season because of a strained shoulder, threw a 30-pitch bullpen using all his pitches at the club’s San Jose alternate site. He will likely throw again Wednesday.

Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner threw a 46-pitch bullpen. Manager Torey Lovullo said the session went well and “he's exactly where we thought he would be.” Lovullo said no decision had been made about when Bumgarner will be activated from the injured list. ... The team called up RHP Yoan López and 1B/DH Kevin Cron and sent RHP Joel Payamps and utility man Andy Young to the team's alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Oakland wraps up the quick two-game series by sending RHP Frankie Montas (2-1, 1.57 ERA) to the mound.

Diamondbacks: Arizona goes with RHP Luke Weaver (0-3, 11.85), who has pitched just 13 2/3 innings this season in four starts.

AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

