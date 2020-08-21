Pence faults 'negative' DNC, previews next week's RNC themes

He said that support would be prominently featured next week.

“We're going to talk about how we’re going to support law and order, support the men and women of law enforcement, and get ready to hear a lot about that next week," Pence said.

Pence appeared on morning TV talk shows to counter Democrats and promote the Republican viewpoint hours after Democrats wrapped their four-day convention. Biden and Harris accepted the Democratic Party nominations for president and vice president, respectively.

Republicans plan to nominate Trump and Pence at their four-day celebration.

Pence promised a “great lineup of leaders” next week along with a “great number of voices from all across the country to talk about what this president has done.” Among known speakers are Trump, Pence and first lady Melania Trump.

The vice president said he was turned off by the negativity shown by Democrats, who argued Trump is unfit to lead the country for another four years. Former President Barack Obama, a frequent target of Trump's broadsides, warned that democracy itself is at risk under Trump.

“I didn't watch much of it and, frankly, I couldn't watch much of it,” Pence said. “There was so much negativity, nothing but ad hominem attacks.”

Pence appeared Friday on Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, ABC, CBS and CNN.

