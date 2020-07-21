Pence defends outbreak response, pushes against shutdowns

Still, Pence said he sees the increase in cases across the Sun Belt as “serious” and said the federal government will back up governors as they craft their own responses. He also made “a particular appeal” to people under 30 to respect mask and social distancing advice, noting upticks among that population that he said may be more likely to unknowingly spread the virus to others more vulnerable.

“We’re going to stay with you every step of the way until we put this virus in the past,” Pence said to McMaster and other governors. “We’re going to continue to focus great energy and attention on it and partner very closely" with governors.

The White House has recommended that schools make in-person learning available for any family that wants it, advice McMaster has also doled out to districts in South Carolina. That recommendation has drawn objections from some districts, even in the state’s most conservative areas, that say they will plan to open for online-only instruction until the pandemic’s spread subsides.

“How schools reopen is best left to local leaders,” DeVos said, noting that plans would necessarily look different in various places. “Everyone should start with a goal of full reopening for in-person learning this fall."

Later Tuesday, Pence planned to travel to Charleston for a fundraiser with state Rep. Nancy Mace, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat first-term House Democrat Joe Cunningham in South Carolina's 1st District.

Earlier this year, Pence threw his support behind Mace, who previously worked for Trump's 2016 campaign and is the first female graduate of The Citadel, South Carolina's military college.

Meg Kinnard

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, left, looks on as Vice President Mike Pence, right, speaks at a round-table on re-opening schools amid the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

Vice President Mike Pence listens to Tom Wilson, a school superintendent from Anderson County, speak about plans to re-open schools amid the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

Vice President Mike Pence removes his mask before speaking at a coronavirus briefing with Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster removes his mask before speaking at a coronavirus briefing with Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks on during a media briefing on coronavirus response with Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.