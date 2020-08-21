Party canceled: Indy hosts saddest Carb Day in race history

The only entertainment was 33 drivers shaking down their cars in a final tune-up. It was the first session in which pole-sitter Marco Andretti did not dazzle; he ended 28th on the speed chart.

Andretti is hoping to end a family curse that dates to grandfather Mario's 1969 victory and said Friday was a test of what the team should not do during the race.

“I’d rather learn that today than on Sunday,” Andretti said.

As for the strange vibe at the empty speedway, Andretti said the drivers won't complain and credited new track owner Roger Penske will not canceling the event.

“He’s taken a lot of hits in the business part of this, so we know we are luck to be racing here,” Andretti said.

Pato O'Ward of Arrow McLaren SP was fastest on Carb Day in a Chevrolet, followed by a trio of Honda's driven by former Indy 500 winners. Scott Dixon was second fastest, then Alexander Rossi and finally Takuma Sato.

Chevrolet — specifically Team Penske — has won the last two Indy 500's will Will Power and Simon Pagenaud. It was Penske teammate Josef Newgarden who led the group Friday at seventh fastest.

Marco Andretti talks with a crew member during the final practice session for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, takes off his helmet following the final practice session for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The entrance to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is empty of fans, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

An area that is normally filled with campers sits empty outside of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)