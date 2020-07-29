Pandemic shakes up earnings season - some win, some lose

Here are some of the winners and losers reporting quarterly results Wednesday during one of the busiest weeks of the earnings season:

SPOTIFY — After a drastic plunge in usage with so many people no longer commuting to work, the music streaming service said Wednesday that in-car listening at the end of the quarter was less than 10% below pre-pandemic levels. That's up from a 50% decline at the trough in April. Spotify had a 27% uptick in premium subscribers in its second quarter compared with a year ago, while total monthly active users rose 29%. Still, it posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue was disappointing. Shares dipped about 1%.