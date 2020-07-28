Pandemic hurts sales, profit for Pfizer amid restructuring

The pandemic has infected nearly 16.5 million people worldwide and killed more than 650,000. Roughly ¼ of those cases and deaths have occurred in the U.S., though experts say the true number of cases is much higher.

Amid the turmoil, Pfizer continues to remake itself, aiming to create a nimbler company focused on creating new drugs. Last summer, Pfizer divested its consumer health business into a joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline. That business had brought in $862 million in the year-ago quarter.

Pfizer now is in the process of spinning out its Upjohn business, which sells older, mostly off-patent drugs, and combining it with generic drugmaker Mylan. The deal is now expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Revenue from Pfizer’s newer prescription drugs rose 4% to $9.8 billion in the quarter, led by breast cancer drug Ibrance, with $1.35 billion in sales and clot preventer Eliquis, which brought in $1.27 billion. Prevnar 13 added $1.12 billion in sales.

The Upjohn business saw sales plunge 32% to $2.01 billion, partly due to increasing generic competition in the U.S. for its former blockbuster nerve pain drug Lyrica.

Pfizer also reported second-quarter revenue of $1.24 billion for its sterile injectable drugs, $289 million for its “biosimilar” versions of injected biologic drugs and $1.4 billion in revenue from various drugmaker partners.

Overall, the New York company reported net income of $3.43 billion, or 61 cents per share, down from $5.55 billion, or 89 cents, a year earlier. Revenue fell 11% to $11.8 billion, down from $13.26 billion in 2019’s second quarter, but managed to beat analysts’ forecasts for $11.54 billion.

Adjusted income came to $4.4 billion, or 78 cents per share, topping the 68 cents that analysts expected, according to FactSet.

The Viagra maker raised its 2020 earnings-per-share forecast by 3 cents, to a range of $2.85 to $2.95, and tweaked its full-year sales forecast, to a range of $48.6 billion to $50.6 billion, from its April forecast of $48.5 billion to $50.5 billion.

Given its divestment plans, Pfizer also updated its financial guidance for its remaining, new-drug business, for 2020 revenue of $40.8 billion to $42.4 billion, and earnings-per-share of $2.28 to $2.38, both up just a hair.

Shares are up 2.2%, or 81 cents, to $38.35 in morning trading.

Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma