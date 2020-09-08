Panama calls for bids on $2 billion water-shortage project

This year the canal began collecting a freshwater surcharge from ships transiting the inter-oceanic waterway to address a scarcity of rainfall after the surrounding watershed recorded its fifth driest year of the last seven decades in 2019.

The new fee took effect Feb. 15 and has no expiration date. It applies to all vessels over 125 feet in length and consists of a fixed charge of $10,000 per passage plus another variable charge that will depend on water levels at Lake Gatun at the time of the crossing.