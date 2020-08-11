Pac-12, Big Ten ponder fall football as another school punts

“We feel really strongly in the Pac-12, and really to make football safe, that we need to get results back in less than 24 hours,” Petron said.

The panel was hopeful that point-of-care testing, which can provide fast results, could be used to supplement the more accurate but labor-intensive COVID-19 tests without straining local testing capabilities, he said.

Growing awareness about myocarditis, inflammation of the heart that has been found in some COVID-19 patients, also is raising concerns among some administrators throughout college sports.

A day after prominent Big Ten football coaches pushed back against the possibility of canceling, leadership in that conference again convened to consider whether to keep moving toward a season scheduled to begin Labor Day weekend.

The Big Ten put its preseason on hold last weekend, telling schools they could not coduct contact practices right around the time those should be starting, with games less than a month away.

Other college conferences have indicated they are moving forward, with the OK from their medical advisers.

“Our timeline is really based on the advice of a bio-statistician, way back in April said to me, listen, this is a news virus, we have not been through this before. so the longer you take to make decisions to better information you'll have to make decisions," Southeastern Conference Greg Sankey said on "Good Morning America."

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo Massachusetts players enter the field for an NCAA college football game against Connecticut, in Amherst, Mass. Massachusetts is the latest school from the Football Bowl Subdivision, college football’s highest level, to cancel its fall season. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Alabama's Najee Harris reaches for the end zone during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, in Santa Clara, Calif. After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip