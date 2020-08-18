'Owl House' bisexual character is a Disney TV series rarity

Terrace, who posted earlier this month that she is bisexual and always wanted to “write a bi character,” described herself as being candid with Disney about her desire to include “queer kids in the main cast."

But when the series got the OK for production, she tweeted, “I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship” on the channel.

Her insistence paid off and she is now “very supported” by current Disney management, Terrace said.

Disney Channel, part of a Walt Disney Co. subsidiary, didn’t respond Monday to a request for comment.

Luz, a Dominican American girl, aspires to be a witch despite a lack of magical abilities. She is voiced by Sarah-Nicole Robles, with others in the cast including Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch and Eden Riegel.

Mae Whitman plays Amity, a recurring character who has befriended Luz.