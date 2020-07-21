Over 22% of people in Delhi have had virus, study indicates

The study was conducted between June 27 and July 10, and Muliyil said the number of infections has likely increased since then.

With more than 1.1 million reported cases, India has the third-highest confirmed caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. But compared to those two countries and to global averages, the percentage of the population that has died from the virus is significantly lower.

The death toll rose to 28,084 on Tuesday, with the number of recoveries at 724,577.

Experts suspect that many virus deaths, especially among the elderly, are not being picked up in official fatality numbers. Testing is even more limited outside the capital.

Initially, the virus was largely restricted to the country's cities, where populations tend to be younger and there are more hospitals. But worrying surges have been detected in rural areas with more fragile health systems and in states with older populations.

India’s top medical research body, the Indian Council for Medical Research, has asked states to add more labs and enhance their testing capacity.

