Oprah's O Mag to end regular print editions after 20 years

The brand, which is among the most recognizable magazines in the U.S., is not going away but will become more “more digitally-centric," said a Hearst spokeswoman Monday. There will be “some form of print” after the December issue “but what it is exactly is still being worked out.”

Oprah Winfrey launched O with Hearst in 2000 and today is the editorial director. “I’m proud of this team and what we have delivered to our readers over the past 20 years,” she said in a statement provided by Hearst. “I look forward to the next step in our evolution.”