Ominous whipped cream art comes to London's Trafalgar Square

The sculpture by artist Heather Phillipson was installed Thursday atop an empty plinth in the landmark city square, famous as the location of Nelson's Column and as a public protest site. The work, titled "The End," is interactive — visitors can live-stream the view from the drone on their mobile phones or computers.

Phillipson said the piece, whose unveiling was postponed by four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, was a “monument to hubris and impending collapse" but also symbolized the hope of renewal. It is scheduled to stay on top of the square's Fourth Plinth until spring 2022.