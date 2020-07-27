Octavia Spencer: Cast more actors with disabilities

“It’s only been a few decades since white actors would portray Black, Asian and even Native American characters on screen,” Spencer says. ”There is no reason that we should continue to repeat the same mistakes of the past. Together, we should and can do better.”

The campaign was launched by the Ruderman Family Foundation, a Boston-based organization that advocates for people with disabilities.

The foundation earlier this year issued an open letter to the entertainment industry making a similar plea that was signed by George Clooney, Joaquin Phoenix, Ed Norton, Bryan Cranston, Mark Ruffalo, Glenn Close, Eva Longoria and other prominent names in Hollywood.