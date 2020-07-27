Oakland protesters set fire to courthouse, smash windows

The protest began earlier Saturday evening with groups such as the "Wall of Moms," similar to a group that formed in Portland, Oregon, as protesters faced off with U.S. agents deployed to that city to guard a federal courthouse. President Donald Trump had sent the federal agents there to clamp down on protests that have occurred nightly since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

A violent protests also broke out late Saturday in Sacramento. After a peaceful demonstration, police said a separate group of 150 protesters wearing black clothing and protective gear broke windows and spray-painted graffiti.

A television news crew was assaulted and forced to leave the area and one person was arrested, police said in a statement.

In Los Angeles, police said a peaceful demonstration was disrupted Saturday when some individuals in the crowd assaulted officers and walked onto a freeway. Four officers and three demonstrators were treated for minor injuries and four people were arrested, Los Angeles police said on Twitter.

About 100 protesters gathered at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles Saturday evening, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a release. Protesters broke the glass on the front entrance door and wrote graffiti on the front of the building while there for a few minutes.

The prison was secured and barricade fencing was put up, the release said. There were no serious injuries.

In Oakland, police called on demonstrators to disperse as the night wore on and little by little they did, but they said they would be back, Watson said.

“The city is here to provide safe places and safe spaces for demonstrations, for marches, for protests," Watson said, adding that many area businesses were likely spared damage because they were already boarded up following earlier demonstrations. "However, when there is violence against the police or first responders, this makes it dangerous for everyone.”

On Sunday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned in a statement that the vandalism could be used by Trump to justify sending federal agents to the city — a proposal that she has rejected.

“We celebrate passionate protest but Oaklanders need to know that when they attend protests after dark, they may be providing cover for agitators who are more intent on stoking civil unrest than advancing racial justice,” Schaaf said.

Police chase after protesters who refused to disperse at a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Protesters watch a flare inside of a federal building during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A Citibank is vandalized during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A protester holds a sign calling for the defunding of police at a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A protester wrapped in an American flag spray painted with "Black Lives Matter" marches down a street during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A protester holds a sign condemning the presence of federal officers in the city of Oakland during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Protesters light fireworks in the middle of downtown Oakland during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Protesters hold a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A protester holds a homemade riot shield during a protest in front of the Oakland Police Department Station on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A protester holds a burnt flag in front of a mural during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A road sign warns protesters of the use of chemical agents for failure to disperse after a protest was declared unlawful on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A protester holds a homemade riot shield during a protest in front of the Oakland Police Department Station on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

An Oakland police officer surveils protesters with binoculars during a protest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Workers remove a broken window from the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 26, 2020. A protest through the streets of downtown Oakland, California Saturday night in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when "agitators" among the demonstrators set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Workers prepare to clean graffiti off the outside of the an Oakland Police Department building in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 26, 2020. A protest through the streets of downtown Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when "agitators" among the demonstrators set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

A worker prepares to clean graffiti off the outside of the Oakland Police Department building in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 26, 2020. A protest through the streets of downtown Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform, turned violent when "agitators" among the demonstrators set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

A man looks toward wooden boards and graffiti outside of the Alameda County Courthouse in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 26, 2020. A protest through the streets of downtown Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when "agitators" among the demonstrators set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Workers place wooden boards over windows as graffit is shown on walls at the Alameda County Courthouse in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 26, 2020. A protest Saturday night through the streets of downtown Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when "agitators" among the demonstrators set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Black Lives Matter protesters march through downtown Oakland on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters in California set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified late Saturday, Oakland police said. (AP Photo/ Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa