X

NY Republican Chris Jacobs sworn in as newest House member

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, standing at a distance due to coronavirus precautions, holds a ceremonial swearing-in for Congressman-elect Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. With Jacobs are his wife, Martina Jacobs, second from left, daughter Anna, 1, and mother Pamela Jacobs. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, standing at a distance due to coronavirus precautions, holds a ceremonial swearing-in for Congressman-elect Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. With Jacobs are his wife, Martina Jacobs, second from left, daughter Anna, 1, and mother Pamela Jacobs. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

National Politics | Updated 5 minutes ago
Republican Chris Jacobs of western New York has taken the oath of office as the newest member of the House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Chris Jacobs of western New York became the newest House member on Tuesday, taking the oath of office to fill the unexpired term of a lawmaker who left Congress after pleading guilty to federal insider trading charges.

Jacobs, who has been a state senator, had the support of President Donald Trump as he won a special election last month against Democrat Nate McMurray.

He wore a face mask — unlike some Republicans — as he took the oath on the House floor from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. In brief remarks, Jacobs said he planned to "help our state at a time when they are clearly in need in a fiscal crisis," an apparent reference to the blows the coronavirus pandemic has dealt to New York and the entire country.

Jacobs and McMurray, an attorney and former local official, will compete again in November's elections for a full two-year term. The district covers rural and suburban areas between Rochester and Buffalo.

Jacobs, 53, will serve the five and a half months remaining in the term of former GOP Rep. Chris Collins.

Collins, the first sitting member of Congress to back Trump's candidacy in 2016, was in his fourth House term when he resigned last October. The day before, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and making false statements.

He was sentenced in January to 26 months in prison and a $200,000 fine. He is scheduled to report to prison next month.

Democrats control the House 232-198, plus one independent and four vacancies.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, standing at a distance due to coronavirus precautions, holds a ceremonial swearing-in for Congressman-elect Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., right, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. With Jacobs are his wife, Martina Jacobs, and daughter Anna, 1. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, standing at a distance due to coronavirus precautions, holds a ceremonial swearing-in for Congressman-elect Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., right, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. With Jacobs are his wife, Martina Jacobs, and daughter Anna, 1. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

A staffer reaches out to show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, her place to stand due to coronavirus precautions, as she arrives for a ceremonial swearing-in for Congressman-elect Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., second from right, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. With Jacobs are his wife, Martina Jacobs, second from left, daughter Anna, 1, and mother Pamela Jacobs. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A staffer reaches out to show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, her place to stand due to coronavirus precautions, as she arrives for a ceremonial swearing-in for Congressman-elect Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y., second from right, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. With Jacobs are his wife, Martina Jacobs, second from left, daughter Anna, 1, and mother Pamela Jacobs. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

This undated photo provided by his campaign, shows New York state Sen. Chris Jacobs, one of four candidates running for NY Congressional District 27, in Buffalo, NY. Convicted Congressman Chris Collins' former New York district is on two separate ballots Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Courtesy Chris Jacobs via AP)
This undated photo provided by his campaign, shows New York state Sen. Chris Jacobs, one of four candidates running for NY Congressional District 27, in Buffalo, NY. Convicted Congressman Chris Collins' former New York district is on two separate ballots Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Courtesy Chris Jacobs via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Nov. 6. 2018, file photo, Democratic congressional candidate Nate McMurray makes his concession speech following his loss to Republican incumbent Chris Collins who was re-elected to New York's 27th Congressional District, in Hamburg N.Y. The special election in the Republican-leaning district pits state Sen. Chris Jacobs, a wealthy developer, against Democrat Nate McMurray, a former town supervisor who lost to Collins by about 2,500 votes two years ago.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, FIle)
FILE - In this Nov. 6. 2018, file photo, Democratic congressional candidate Nate McMurray makes his concession speech following his loss to Republican incumbent Chris Collins who was re-elected to New York's 27th Congressional District, in Hamburg N.Y. The special election in the Republican-leaning district pits state Sen. Chris Jacobs, a wealthy developer, against Democrat Nate McMurray, a former town supervisor who lost to Collins by about 2,500 votes two years ago.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, FIle)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.