NY Republican Chris Jacobs sworn in as newest House member

Jacobs, who has been a state senator, had the support of President Donald Trump as he won a special election last month against Democrat Nate McMurray.

He wore a face mask — unlike some Republicans — as he took the oath on the House floor from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. In brief remarks, Jacobs said he planned to "help our state at a time when they are clearly in need in a fiscal crisis," an apparent reference to the blows the coronavirus pandemic has dealt to New York and the entire country.